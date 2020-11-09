Around 1,000 premises are without electricity across Donegal

Contact
Power cuts affecting close to 1,000 premises in Donegal
More than 900 homes and businesses are without electricity in County Donegal due to faults.
ESB Networks have crews in place working to restore power to 860 premises in the wider Donegal Town area. A further 56 premises are without electricity in the Milford area.
It is estimated that power will be restored by late afternoon.
