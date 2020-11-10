Make the most of today's unseasonably good weather in Donegal - a change is on the way

Contact
Mild weather continues in Donegal
The unseasonably mild weather is set to continue but it will become much wetter over the next 24 hours.
Tuesday will get off to a pleasant though slightly overcast start. It will brighten up by lunchtime with good sunny spells into the afternoon. However, cloud will thicken from the west later in the day as southerly winds freshen, with rain arriving by evening. Temperatures will be around 11ºC to 12ºC.
Further outbreaks of rain will push in from the west overnight though it will remain mild with temperatures of 10ºC to 12ºC in h moderate southerly winds, fresh along coasts.
Tuesday will be a wet and windy day with the rain turning heavy at times bringing a risk of localised spot flooding. Strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly as conditions improve from the west by mid-morning. Temperatures could reach 12ºC.
The period of warm, southerly breezes that has brought the mild weather is expected to end by Wednesday afternoon with winds veering westerly and temperatures dropping to a more seasonal 6ºC to 8ºC for the rest of the week.
