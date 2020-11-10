RTÉ to broadcast Nationwide special on Donegal

RTÉ One’s Nationwide programme is celebrating Donegal with four full programmes on the county next week.

Presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chófaigh and reporters Niall Martin and Eileen Magnier have been up and down the county finding interesting stories and people and filming in beautiful locations for next week's special programmes.

On Monday, November 16 Anne Cassin visits the spectacular and beautiful Glenveagh National Park, the second-largest national park in Ireland, and speaks to Sorcha O’Donnell, one of the tour guides at the castle to hear all about its history. She takes a tour of the walled and pleasure gardens at the park and meets the head gardener who tells the story behind the gardens.

Anne also chats with one of Donegal’s best-known ambassador’s, Noel Cunningham who talks about some of the best places to explore in his native county.

Reporter Niall Martin visited one of Donegal’s highlights during the summer Sliabh Liag, and got two distinct views of the cliffs from land and sea.

On Tuesday the programme Nationwide meets some of the many crafts people, food producers and small business owners working away in rural locations dotted right across Donegal.

There is often much emphasis put on Information Technology and High-Technology companies as the way ahead for developing the economy, but in Donegal a wide range of local manufacturing companies are bucking that trend. Reporter Helen Mark went to see how Donegal’s long history of making things is having an impact not just locally but far beyond the county’s borders.

Reporter Niall Martin meets the woman behind a very novel family run business which was started five years ago. Noreen Harding set up Pixalili, a textile printing and design studio located on the Wild Atlantic Way in Donegal.

On Wednesday, November 18 Nationwide continues its stories of life in Donegal when reporter Niall Martin talks to Fr Pat Ward of Kincasslagh and Burtonport parishes who decided to take his masses onto Facebook Live with an added bonus of a daily meditation, and attracted quite a following from Ireland and abroad.

One of Ireland’s most historic walkways is in the northwest where Lough Swilly in Donegal once met Lough Foyle in Derry. In the 1800s the marshy wastelands were transformed into a fertile plain in one of the most ambitious land reclamation projects on these islands. Today the area is home to an array of migrating birds and wild fowl and today hundreds of walkers and cyclists are drawn here to enjoy the Inch Level Trail. Mary Harte reports on this rich landscape of walks and hikes.

There has been a great increase in what’s become known as community archaeology in Ireland with local people anxious to preserve their heritage Eileen Magnier meets one group in Donegal that have been working on a stunning but almost secret monument.

In the final of Nationwide’s week of programmes about Donegal on Friday, November 20, Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh visits a couple who have planted shrubs, trees and plants from around the world in this most spectacular location in the very north of the county. Seamus O’Donnell has created a garden from scratch using plants that attract wildlife and plants that can withstand the wild Atlantic weather. Cluain na dTor, meaning meadow of shrubs, is an oasis of calm sheltered from the harsh elements that surround it. Seamus lives here with his wife Deirdre and daughter Hannah in the house built by his grandparents in the 1920’s.

Plus, reporter Helen Mark meets a group of farmers who have an idea to bring new uses for the Donegal uplands.






