Death takes place of sports photographer, John Foy, Ballybofey

There is deep sadness across the Finn Valley and beyond today at the news of the death of Ballybofey man John Foy.

A much loved and hugely popular man, John was a talented photographer who had a passion for sport, and in particular Finn Harps.

He was a lifelong Harps supporter and captured the action at matches at Finn Park and at League of Ireland venues all over the country over the decades.

Indeed his collection of photographs, memorabilia and match programmes is quite amazing.

In his younger days, he was a talented player and lined out in defence for Harps for a number of seasons. He was also a former player and club stalwart at his beloved Ballybofey United.

Many will also remember John as a talented GAA footballer and helped MacCumhaills to a Donegal Senior Championship title back in 1977.

A native of Ard McCarron in Ballybofey, John, who was in his early 70s, worked for many years at Herdman Mills, and in his spare time, worked as a freelance photographer for the Donegal People’s Press newspaper and in more recent years, the Donegal News.

He will be sadly missed by his many friends and former colleagues in the local media here in Donegal, and more importantly by his family, relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended.

John passed away on Tuesday after a recent illness.

Funeral details are to be confirmed later.