POLL RESULTS: See how Donegal people feel about the outcome of the US Presidential Election

Donegal readers have their say in our online poll
Never has a US Presidential Election been watched so closely from around the world.
And with Brexit looming and the need for US support to protect the Good Friday Agreement, the outcome was always going to be significant here in Donegal.
As voting got underway across the Atlantic, we asked our readers on www.DonegalLive.ie who they would like to see become the next American president.
Almost four out of five respondents said they wanted to see Joe Biden win, so those people should be happy with the election outcome.
However, one in six will be disappointed as they were in favour of Donald Trump staying in office.
The full results are:
79% - I want to see Joe Biden become the next President of the US
17% - I would like to see Donald Trump remain in power in the US
4% - I have no interest in the outcome of the US Presidential Elections
