A Donegal Main Street set to sparkle with memories of loved ones this Christmas

The town of Glenties is set to sparkle this Christmas, bringing light, cheer and hope to this dark winter.

People will have the opportunity to make that sparkle extra special by including the name of a loved one no longer with us on one of the bulbs.

This initiative went down very well when it was first introduced, with many people embracing the opportunity to remember a loved one in this very special way.

It is also a way of raising money towards the Christmaas lights, with people buying the bulbs which will be used in the display. Everyone loves the Christmas display and it is more important than ever that the community get behind it to take the pressure of struggling businesses.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “We are offering bulbs to people to write the names of their loved ones no longer with them and let those names shine bright over the Main Street for the Christmas period.

“These bulbs are the same as we have always used; however natural wear of the weather has erased most of the original names on the bulbs.

“We are not charging a specific fee for bulbs, but ask that people place a donation in the box at each collection point for taking bulbs and writing names on them.”

Bulbs will be available at the Cope, Costcutter, Kelvon and Gala. A marker will be available to write names on bulbs there and then for those that wish to do so there and then. Organisers ask anyone who takes bulbs home to write on them to ensure they are all returned to any of those shops by November 26 because work on putting up the lights is due to start by November 27.

Donations received will go towards the significant running costs and maintenance of the lights and hopefully to add an extra feature or two around the town.

It is hoped that a switch-on will take place on December 5. The nature of the switch-on event will depend on government restrictions at the time.

The spokesperson said: “We also ask that as many businesses and homes along the Main Street and beyond do what they can to add to the lights by illuminating their own windows, gardens, trees or whatever else you can hang lights on.

“This year more than ever we need light in our lives and we want Glenties to be as bright and as festive as possible this Christmas.”