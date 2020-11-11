"Leg it to Lapland 2020 Challenge" sees more than 250 people taking part

A unique "Leg it to Lapland 2020" Challenge has seen almost 250 people sign up to cover 5km walking/running together per week with the aim of covering the distance from Carrickfinn, to Santa's Village in Lapland.

More than 60 families took part in the first week, and covered over 1,100km.

While Covid-restrictions are causing chaos and cancellations for many, the people of west-Donegal have decided not to take the new restrictions lying down and have come up with a novel way to keep active and motivated during Level 5 lockdown.

On November 2, the “Rosses and Gweedore Reindeers” commenced their virtual challenge to cover the distance between Carrickfinn – the home of athletics (and Rosses AC) in west-Donegal – and Santa’s Village in Lapland. Naturally, everyone was obeying Level 5 lockdown guidelines.

The concept is simple, you sign up as a family and over the course of the week you aim to cover 5km together as a family with your total contributing towards the team’s overall distance covered.

The aim was to recruit about 60 people from 15-20 families to commit to doing 5km together per week and staying active between now and Christmas.



Phenomenal response

Within a few hours it became clear that there was a real appetite from families to have some sort of organised/structured activity that they could feel a part of and engage in together over the coming weeks.

As of the end of Week 1 there were 246 people from 62 families actively participating and together - and they clocked up just over 1,100km, a considerable achievement.

With regards to the path to Lapland, as a team they have covered the distance from Carrickfinn to Dublin, across the Irish Sea, down through England, and across the Channel to the Netherlands coast. Santa better have the kettle on as they’re coming quickly!!



Motivation

What is most special is that each family has their own reasons for participating. Some are using the event to cope with mental health issues, dealing with bereavement, tackling physical health improvements, etc.

One mother has carried her young son with Down Syndrome over 12km in week one and feels it has transformed the mood in the entire house with mum, dad and four kids all getting out together as a family to exercise.

Another young man with life-limiting conditions, including cerebral palsy, is engaging in the event with real enthusiasm and plans to walk 1km for the first time ever using his new walking frame.

For further information please check out the “Leg it to Lapland 2020” page on https://www.facebook.com/Legittolapland2020/