South Donegal Labour Party call for wages to improve in the voluntary and community sector

Lobour Party general election candidate in south Donegal, Nessa Cosgrove, has called for wages to improve in the voluntary and community sector.

"While we in the Labour Party welcome the recent developments announced by Joe O'Brien TD for multi annual funding to be given to charities we really hope that this development does something to address the underlying issue of low wages and poor working terms and conditions which is still a major problem for the majority of workers in the voluntary and community sector."

Ms Cosgrove says that many such as herself working in this sector, in Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal have had no wage increase since 2010.

"We receive no pension, no paid maternity leave and work within a two- tier system of sick pay and annual leave entitlements where newer employees have different work contracts and less sick and annual leave entitlements.

"The average salary is this sector starts around €30,000- €33,000 and stays at €30,000- €33,000 regardless of amount of years of experience or qualifications, Level 7 is the basic entry qualification and many within this sector are educated to Level 9 Master’s degree level.

"I know this is at a time when many people are facing job losses but this is an ongoing concern that needs to be raised. However, every time workers from this sector raise this issue, we are told there is no money available and that now is not a good time, but it seems like there is never a good time and this issue continues to be kicked down the road”.

"Many organisations are in receipt of one major funding stream for example Tusla and sign an annual service level agreement with them. However despite ongoing attempts by voluntary board of management members working on behalf of employees to negotiate for increases to the annual budget to allow for salary increases - even to keep in line with inflation rises - and to allow for a form of pay restoration to keep in line with public service pay, the response is always a fat No and with no option to negotiate.

"We are basically being told by Tusla that if we don't like it the service contract will be given to another organisation, often to an organisation from within the private sector.

"When looking for additional funding streams/grants from for example: ETBs, An Pobal and County Councils- none of them will allow for salary increases as part of the criteria to receive said funding.

“We as a Labour Party fully support Sector 39 workers who are in similar positions to employees in the voluntary and community sector except that their funding is from the HSE.

"Staff working in Section 39 organisations are currently seeking the restoration of pay which was cut following the economic crash nearly a decade ago.

"Unions argue that while Section 39 organisations were urged to cut staff pay in line with reductions in remuneration to public servants during the austerity years, Section 39 personnel involved have not seen pay restoration, unlike direct State employees.

"This is exactly the same case for employees such as myself that work in the voluntary and community Sector. One rule for one, one rule for another is the continuous order of the day when dealing with Tusla and the HSE. There should be equal pay for equal work,” she said.

She added that voluntary and community work professionals working within the areas of social care, family support, youth work, education and disability services all work alongside other similar state employees on a daily basis.

"When we speak to our colleagues in the statutory sector about our terms and conditions of employment, they are genuinely shocked. This frustration, anger and feelings of being undervalued is forcing many wonderful, experienced professionals who love their jobs to leave this sector to seek more secure employment.

"This in turn is a huge loss to the families, children and young people and communities that they work with but also a grave departure of knowledge and experience from the entire voluntary and community sector, a sector which plays such a vital role in maintaining a strong civil society.

"We as a local Labour Party have submitted a Parliamentary Question to the Minister - knowing that he himself has a background of working in this sector - and have asked him what he is going to do to ensure that this issue of low pay and poor working conditions is addressed for once and for all," she said.