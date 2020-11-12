Tribute paid to well known Donegal sportsman and photographer

Contact
The late John Foy with the 1977 MacCumhaill's SFC winning side . He is pictured front row, fifth in from left
Twin Towns GAA Club, Sean MacCumhaills has extended its sympathy to the family and friends of the late john Foy who passed away on Tuesday in Letterkenny University Hospital, following an ongoing illness.
Their statement read: "CLG Seán MacCumhaills express our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of John Foy, Ballybofey, following his sad passing.
"John was a well-known and avid sportsman and transferred the joy he took from playing sport to photographing it.
"John represented our club and was a key member the last time we won the Donegal Senior Football Championship in 1977. John also played for Seán MacCumhaills in the 1975 county final defeat by St Joseph's and played for the Donegal Vocational Schools Team.
Ar dhèis Dè go raibh a anam."
