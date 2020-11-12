Hope on the horizon for Donegal people hoping to fly home for Christmas

Ireland has adopted the new European Union (EU) travel zone traffic lights system.

This means that when implemented along with an airport Covid testing system, it will be easier for people to travel to and from Ireland.

Anne Bonner from Donegal Airport welcomed the development along with news of increased funding to hard-hit regional airports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Committee on Transport and Communications Networks on Wednesday, Ms Bonner said: “Donegal Airport welcomes the minister’s decision to progress the implementation of the EU traffic lights system to reboot international travel and we look forward to the detail on how this will be implemented.

“We believe that pre-departure Covid testing may be the most effective way to allow unrestricted travel between countries and to restore consumer confidence in air travel.

“We will be happy to work with authorities in facilitating such testing and stand ready to progress whatever measures are required to be implemented.

“A robust monitoring of the testing regime would have to form part of the overall process.”

Committee Chairperson Kieran O’Donnell TD (FG) asked Ms Bonner and Steve O’Cúláin if Donegal airport expected to have people flying in for Christmas.

Mr O’Cúláin replied that Donegal had a huge Diaspora in Scotland and unfortunately Loganair would not be resuming flights to the county until March.

Ms Bonner pointed out that a lot of people flew to Donegal have connected through Dublin. She added there was a lot of interest in flying to Donegal.

“We have regular calls to say, ‘What are the chances?’” she said. “Hopefully people will be able to get back to Donegal for Christmas.”

It was suggested by Deputy O’Donnell that Loganair might consider resuming flights now once the traffic lights and testing systems were in place.

Ms Bonner explained: “We are working closely with them. We will approach them again but obviously it is not just as easy as putting on aircraft. It is looking more like the spring before our Glasgow route is back in situ.”

There is also optimism that Donegal people will be able to travel to Ireland West Airport, Knock by Christmas.

A representative told Wednesday’s Oireachtas meeting that they too had a lot of calls asking if service was likely to resume.

“We are evaluating private operators to carry out on-site testing,” he said. “We will have that in place when we restart operations in December.”

It was explained that the cost of testing in airports would fall on the customer, given that it would be carried out by private operators. This added cost will impact customers and could prove expensive, particularly for families. However, a representative from Kerry Airport suggested that they were looking at a test that was costing less than €100.

It remains to be seen how much the cost will be, since facilities for testing will have to be set up in or near airports.

Meanwhile the new traffic lights system means that people arriving from red zones will be required to restrict their movements for two weeks.

Those coming from orange zones will not have to restrict movement if they have a negative coronavirus test result taken in the three days prior to departure.

Passengers from green zones will not have to restrict their movements or undergo a test.

An exception is that anyone travelling from Denmark must restrict their movements for two weeks regardless of the country’s rating. This is due to the new strain of Covid in Denmark’s mink.

Anyone travelling for essential functions such as work, family reasons such as funerals, or for medical treatment will not have to restrict their movements.

It is also expected that by next month, people coming from red zones can be tested after five days.

The zones will be updated weekly by the European Centre For Disease Prevention and Control.

The next few weeks will be crucial in getting Covid-19 under control to the point where international travel is possible.