Warning of tax issues related to PUP payments - South Donegal TD Marian Harkin

A change in July to the Social Welfare COVID-19 Amendment Bill could leave recipients of PUP payments liable to substantial tax bills at a time of significant challenge to their incomes.

This warning was issued in the Dail when south Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin TD told Minister of State at the Department of Finance Sean Fleming, that clarification was needed on the tax situation which arose from the July change which brought the Pandemic Unemployment Payment scheme (PUP) into the list of social welfare payments and, therefore, taxable.

‘The PUP payment was classified as an urgent needs payment, and therefore not taxable, and I am asking the Minister to clarify if there is change to that position’, Deputy Harkin said.

If the payment was now to be taxable many of the 600,000 recipients would have future tax bills, she said. In previous Dail interventions on the matter she had been told that the Revenue would resolve the matter, she said.

‘These people will have lost income and will be scrimping and saving and the last thing they will want next year, or in subsequent years when they have still not caught up financially, will be to face a tax bill or have their tax credits reduced’, Deputy Harkin said. Clarification was needed and people needed to be informed, she insisted.

She had disagreed with the government’s decision to cut the highest rate of PUP payment from €350 to €300, she said. “We must not forget that those accessing payments have outgoings based on their previous incomes to meet commitments from rents, mortgage, internet access, provision of food for their families, and other living expenses’, she said.

While payments needed to be graduated the €350 highest payment should have been maintained, she insisted. There was a danger of creating a two tier society, she said, and contrasted the position of politicians, including herself, who continued to receive their salaries but many others, because of closures under government COVID regulations, had seen their incomes radically reduced.