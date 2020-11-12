Overwhelming response to a Donegal Mum's inspirational fundraiser

The mother of a pupil at Little Angels school in Letterkenny is overwhelmed by the phenomenal response to her 5KADayForLA challenge.

Kate Meehan from Donegal has a son called Ronan who attends Little Angels and she wanted to give something back.

“It is just a fantastic school,” she told the Donegal Post. “When it came to sending Ronan to school, it was a very big decision for me. His brothers were at Killymard and that is an absolutely fantastic school but with Ronan’s needs, we needed something more suited.

“Someone suggested Little Angels to me and I thought Letterkenny would be too far away but when I went over there and had a look for myself it was like a huge weight lifted off me. It was so full of life and colour and I knew it was the right place for Ronan.”

And Ronan certainly agrees.

“He gets picked up by the bus in the morning and he is sitting ready in his school uniform, looking out the window, waiting for the bus,” said Mrs Meehan.

“He is so happy there. All the staff are great - the principal and teachers and all the SNAs.”

As with all schools, the Covid-19 crisis has been difficult for Little Angels. But given the specific needs of many of its pupils, the challenges of returning to education in September were much greater.

Playtime is particularly important for many children with special needs as they often cannot get to play outside at home without very close supervision. This can impact on the amount of exercise they get, so it is really important that physical play is part of their routine.

Mrs Meehan is more aware than most of the benefits of the type of play that most parents take for granted.

“We had swings here at home and Ronan never went on it because he was terrified of it,” she said. “Then a few weeks ago I got a message from the school showing me a picture of Ronan on a swing and he was really happy. Ronan goes on the swing here at home and he is delighted with himself. You can see him learning how to do it properly and he is so happy.

“It might seem like a small thing to most people but it is a massive step for us.”

Covid-19 has meant that outdoor playtime had to be looked at very differently when the children returned to school in September. They needed to stay further apart in the playground, and they needed to make the most of the time they had outside.

A further issue was that some of the play equipment was in need of repair.

This coincided with Mrs Meehan reaching a personal decision to pull herself out of a rut that she found herself in because of lockdown.

“I had been at home like a lot of people, piling on the pounds and I wasn’t feeling good,” she said.

“My daughter Eilish would try and get me to go out for a walk with her but I really didn’t feel like it.

“I knew I needed motivation and so I decided to do something about it. We had raised money to support the fantastic work of the Bluestack Foundation before, and we had done things for cancer charities. It felt like the time had come to give something back to Little Angels for all that they have done for Ronan and so I came up with the idea of 5KADayForLA.

“I mentioned it to the principal Ailbhe Dunne and I asked her was there anything they needed. She mentioned the playground equipment and told me how expensive it was to replace.

“We set a target of €1,000 on gofundme and in the first week we got past €4,000. I couldn’t believe it.

“It makes me very emotional even to think about, that people would be that generous when times are so hard.”

Mrs Meehan is sharing her walking routes on Facebook and is getting plenty of encouragement from family and friends, especially her daughter Eilish who usually joins her. She is also thoroughly enjoying getting out and about and regaining her fitness.

“I get out of bed now with a bounce in my step,” she said. “And it is lovely to meet people on the road and have a wee chat or a wave.

“People know why I am out walking and some of them are stopping to give me money when they go past me.

“Other people are telling me that they are feeling motivated to get out walking because of what we are doing. It is actually quite overwhelming.”

Anyone who wishes to support Mrs Meehan and Little Angels principal Ms Dunne can donate online at https://ie.gofundme.com/f/5kadayforla

A number of businesses in Donegal Town have also got behind Mrs Meehan and are facilitating anyone who wishes to make a donation locally. Collection buckets are in Super Valu, Holmes Service Station (Dunleavy’s), Doonan Service Station (Mickey McIntyre’s) and Mullin’s Shop.