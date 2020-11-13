Drinking watermains replacement project in Donegal starts this week

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, commenced works to replace 1.1 km of problematic watermains in the Derryconner area outside Falcarragh.

The mains are being replaced with new high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes, which will reduce water supply disruptions for customers in the area.

The section of mains that are being replaced are located along the L-1173-1. The works which commenced earlier this week, will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Farrans Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed by December 2020.

Commenting on the project Declan Cawley, Irish Water said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some short-term local road closures and traffic management in place during delivery.

"The community will be notified of this in advance. Alternative routes will be available, and diversions will be clearly sign-posted. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

"We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient, and crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause. We would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential work.”

Declan added: “This watermains replacement work in Derryconner is part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network across Falcarragh-Gortahork.

"Watermains replacement works are ongoing/planned for three other areas in Falcarragh-Gortahork this year. Works are substantially complete on the 1km section of watermains being replaced in Curransport, while the 724 metres watermains replacement works in Calheam/An Sruthàn area are ongoing and scheduled for completion later this month.

"We also anticipate that the 610m watermains replacement works in Ardsbeg which were due to commence this week will commence next week instead.”

This project is one example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Donegal County Council to reduce leaks every day. Fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000 km of water pipe in Ireland.

Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2019 it was 42% and we are currently on course to achieving a national leakage rate of 38% by 2021.

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.

For more information on reducing leaks visit their national Leakage Reduction Programme page on www.water.ie.