Donegal TD raises gynaecology scandal in Dáil

Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pearse Doherty, has again today raised the ongoing scandal in delayed cancer diagnosis at Letterkenny University Hospital with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar during Leader’s Questions in the Dáil.

A report was published in August of this year into the scandal relating to gynaecology services at Letterkenny University Hospital. The report found that of the 133 cases of endometrial cancer over a ten-year period, one in three women experienced a delay in their diagnosis, one in five women who had endometrial cancer suffered significant consequences as a result of a delay.

A number of these women have passed away since, and a significant portion of those deaths is because of the said delays.

The issue was revisited by Deputy Doherty in the Dáil today in light of the fact that the Saolta Group, who are responsible for the operation and management of the hospital, have confirmed that there are a further three women who have suffered a delay in diagnosis who were not captured in the original report.

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Doherty said the original report uncovered a litany of failures which had devastating consequences for these women.”

“Today we learn that things are going from bad to worse. A further three cases of delayed diagnosis have come to light at Letterkenny University Hospital; bringing the total number to 41.

“This begs the question as to how many more delayed diagnoses we are unaware of. This is not acceptable under any circumstances and the families are demanding answers.

“It’s reported that many of the families of those who have passed away as a result of this are disgusted with the individual reports received from Saolta into their care.

“Several families have come forward to say that reports they have received are inaccurate and lack accountability. The Saolta Group responsible for these services at Letterkenny University Hospital have a lot to answer for.

"The report itself criticised the fact that during the very time Dr Price was carrying out his audit; Saolta management decided that they, in their wisdom, would carry out their own audit of the same files. What does that say to the families? It doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in Saolta’s handling of this.This requires Government intervention and action,” he said.

Deputy Doherty pointed out how in September he raised these issues with Minister Ryan and was told that they would be followed up on.

"I want the Tánaiste to tell me what action has been taken by the Government in the past two and a half months. I specifically asked that the recommendations of the report were acted on and fully implemented. That hasn’t happened.”

“I asked for a review going wider than endometrial cancer in Letterkenny University Hospital. That hasn’t happened.

“I asked that the Government would consider the independent panel recommendation for a full audit to be carried out throughout the State to ensure that Letterkenny is not an outlier. There is no evidence that that has happened.”

“Today, I am again asking your Government to give this the priority it deserves.”

“The people of Donegal deserve nothing less,” he said.