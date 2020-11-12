One week to go to LYIT's Virtual Open Day

Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) Open Day event takes place from 10am to 6pm on Thursday next, November 19.

This year’s event will be held online on LYIT’s virtual platform openday.lyit.ie

Despite the challenges that Covid-19 brings, an LYIT spokesperson says it is delighted to be able to run the event online and they encourage prospective students, mature and QQI students, parents and teachers to connect to this online event.



The event will include department/course talks from each of the nine LYIT departments; the platform will include an interactive campus tour of the Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses; a 'Live Chat' facility that allows students, parents and teachers to 'Live Chat' with the LYIT team until 6pm on the day.

The platform will also include a series of live webinars on the day, as well as a welcome message from LYIT president, Paul Hannigan.



The six live webinars' on LYIT's Virtual Open Day platform will cover the following topics. Each webinar will last 30 minutes:

- 12 noon: The CAO process- making your CAO application - To register to join this webinar click: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-e2FppPTS9av88IQl9OaCA

- 1pm: Financing your college journey - scholarships at LYIT, SUSI grants and financial bursaries at LYIT - To register to join this webinar click: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ItbAn2ceTQup4xY0qYJVIw



- 2pm: CAO programmes, what's new and coming soon at LYIT - To register to join this webinar to click: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OQy-nEwPQtOwiHN5Vshkag

- 3pm: Parents advice: What to expect and how to support your child with their CAO applications - To register to join this webinar click: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_np5DkhxrS56yZ7R_d3q8sQ

- 4pm: Hear and Dare: How to apply and student support services available at LYIT - To register to join this webinar click: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0k6xYM-ZRgKsUOAVUuG8nw

- 5pm: Student life at LYIT: Meet the students and hear their stories - To register to join this programme click: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jZRA-fMORx2qWS9lL0HfOw



Mr Hannigan said they were delighted to offer this event virtually.

"This event gives students an insight to college life and we hope that our virtual video tours and live webinars during the event provide students with information that will guide them on their journey to third level”.

The event commences at 10am. Students can take a video tour of both the Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses. There will be a live chat option on the day where students can have their queries answered by academic and student support staff.

The heads of the departments and academic staff at LYIT have also prepared informative videos outlining their programme and study options.



Fiona Kelly, LYIT schools engagement officer is delighted to welcome prospective students to this event.

“It has been a tough time for students and we recognise that at LYIT. It’s unfortunate that students, parents and teachers cannot visit our campuses right now, but we are sure that the virtual platform will showcase LYIT’s CAO programmes, our student life and our facilities in the most vibrant way.

"We have put lots of planning and organisation into this event and we hope that prospective students, parents and teachers find this event informative and interactive.”

"Everyone is welcome to attend this virtual event. Whether you are a secondary school student, a parent/guardian, a mature student, an early school leaver or teacher, the LYIT staff will be on hand to help you.



"Perhaps you would like to further your career with a postgraduate programme or perhaps the current pandemic has resulted in unemployment?

"At LYIT, there really is something for everyone so login on the day and explore your options," she said.

To register for the LYIT Virtual Open Day visit: openday.lyit.ie