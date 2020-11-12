EPA targets 15 areas in Donegal for waste water improvement

Raw sewage is being discharged without treatment in eight areas of Donegal.

A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has identified 15 urban areas in Donegal where improvements are needed to resolve environmental priorities.

Seven areas in the county have been identified where waste water discharges are the main significant pressure on water bodies at risk of pollution.

The EPA report on Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2019 said raw sewage is being discharged without treatment in Burtonport, Coolatee, Falcarragh, Kerrykeel, Kilcar, Moville, Ramelton and Rathmullan.

Waste water discharges are causing a risk of pollution to water bodies in Ballintra, Bridgend, Burnfoot, Carndonagh, Kilmacrennan, Milford and Termon.

Moville is one of 19 urban areas in the country that did not meet the European Union’s legally binding standards for waste water treatment in 2019.

Removed from list



The EPA has removed Convoy from the list of national priority areas after Irish Water was required to upgrade the treatment plant to protect the River Deele. Irish Water completed a major upgrade of the plant in 2018. The plant is now treating waste water to a much higher standard than before. Because of these improvements waste water is no longer a significant pressure on the river, the EPA said.

The EPA said nationally some improvements in performance were evident in the past year, with the removal of the raw sewage discharges from one town and improvements in treatment at nine towns and villages where waste water was the main issue.

Despite these improvements however, the EPA said Irish Water has repeatedly revised its plans and extended the timeframe to provide treatment for towns and villages including those that are discharging raw sewage.

Raw sewage



Commenting on the report Dr Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said: “Raw sewage discharges pose an unacceptable risk to the environment and public health. Two years ago, Irish Water advised it would provide necessary treatment infrastructure by the end of 2021 for 30 of the 35 areas discharging raw sewage. It has now revised this down to just two areas, resulting in significant delays in bringing projects to completion.

“The growing uncertainty in Irish Water’s planning and delivery of these critical projects is undermining confidence in its capacity to reduce the risks to public health and the environment in a timely manner. Plans are only effective if implemented, and the inherent uncertainty of these plans is a serious cause of concern for the EPA. Irish Water must remedy the underlying causes for the delays in delivering this critical infrastructure to ensure that raw sewage discharges are eliminated.”