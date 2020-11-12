Donegal's Covid-19 incidence rate figures show slight improvement

Donegal’s 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate has shown a slight improvement, but it remains the highest in the country, according to latest figures.

There have been 27 more cases of Covid-19 in the county and the county’s 14-day incidence rate at midnight on Wednesday was 281.4 (compared to 300.3 at midnight on Tuesday).

Nationally, there has been one coronavirus-related death and 395 new cases of the disease notified to the Department of Health in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate continues to fall, and it now stands at 135.3

Donegal’s figures have drawn comment from Dr. Tony Holohan.

The Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Not every part of the country has experienced the same reductions in disease incidence. For example, Donegal’s 14- day incidence is at 281 per 100,000, compared to the national average of 135 per 100,000.

“The country as a whole can succeed in suppressing this disease to low levels in the coming weeks. We have achieved a great deal of suppression over the Level 5 period, the coming weeks offer us an opportunity to drive transmission down further.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “We estimate the reproduction number is now at 0.6. Data suggests that Level 3 measures stabilized case numbers, while Level 5 measures were required to suppress transmission, especially when infection rates are high. If we sustain our efforts we can force infection down to very low levels.”