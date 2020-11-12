Presentations made to Inspector Michael Harrison at Letterkenny Garda Station to mark his retirement

Contact
The Donegal Garda Division held an event today to mark the retirement of Inspector Michael Harrison.
A post of their Facebook reads: "Inspector Harrison is one of life's gentlemen and it has been an absolute pleasure to have worked alongside him."
Members of the Donegal Motor Club and garda colleagues all wished Inspector Harrison well today at Letterkenny Garda station. A number of presentations were also made.
Inspector Harrison is very well respected among gardaí from across the county. It is certain that his presence will be missed.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The EPA says raw sewage discharges are posing an unacceptable risk to the environment and public health
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.