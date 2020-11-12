Presentations made to Inspector Michael Harrison at Letterkenny Garda Station to mark his retirement

The Donegal Garda Division held an event today to mark the retirement of Inspector Michael Harrison.

A post of their Facebook reads: "Inspector Harrison is one of life's gentlemen and it has been an absolute pleasure to have worked alongside him."

Members of the Donegal Motor Club and garda colleagues all wished Inspector Harrison well today at Letterkenny Garda station. A number of presentations were also made.

Inspector Harrison is very well respected among gardaí from across the county. It is certain that his presence will be missed.