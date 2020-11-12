Dr. Tony Holohan insists there's still time for 'significant improvement' in Donegal

The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said there is still time for Donegal’s Covid-19 figures to improve in the coming weeks to allow it to move out of the Level 5 restrictions in December.

The 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate for the county has shown a slight improvement, but it remains the highest in the country, according to latest figures released on Thursday evening.

There have been 27 more cases of Covid-19 in the county and the county’s 14-day incidence rate at midnight on Wednesday was 281.4 (compared to 300.3 at midnight on Tuesday).

Nationally the Covid-19 incidence rate figures continue to improve and while Dr Holohan said that NPHET is not sure yet whether it will be able to recommend an easing of restrictions when it meets in two weeks' time - the signs are encouraging,

However, he also warned: "Not every part of the country has experienced the same reductions in disease incidence.

"For example, Donegal's 14- day incidence is at 281 per 100,000, compared to the national average of 135 per 100,000.

"The country as a whole can succeed in suppressing this disease to low levels in the coming weeks.

"We have achieved a great deal of suppression over the Level 5 period, the coming weeks offer us an opportunity to drive transmission down further."

Asked if Donegal is likely to remain under Level 5 restrictions at the end of the month, Dr Holohan said there was still time for "significant improvements to take place".