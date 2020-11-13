WEATHER: A mixed bag of weather expected for the weekend

Friday will get off to a bright start but it will become more overcast by the afternoon with rain setting by evening.

Temperatures will range from 8ºC to 12ºC in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Rain will become persistent overnight with temperatures in 5ºC to 8ºC in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong on coasts.

The pattern of rain with some sunny spells will continue on Saturday with daytime temperatures of 10ºC to 13ºC in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, strong on coasts but will moderate during the evening.