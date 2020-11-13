Contact

Donegal teen to participate in Child Talks 2020

Ombudsman for Children's office marks World Children's Day with special online broadcast

Donegal teen India Kennedy (17) from Laghey will take to the virtual stage Friday next, November 20, as participant in the third annual Child Talks event.

Child Talks, which is organised by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) to mark World Children’s Day, is a Ted Talks style event that aims to elevate the voices of children and young people and provide a unique platform for them to share their stories and vision.

The theme of Child Talks 2020 is a ‘A Day in My Life’ and last summer children and young people up to 18-years, were invited to submit their applications about a day that may have changed how they saw the world, how they found their voice or became empowered to be the difference.

India’s talk will be on how she reacted when she saw the impact of Covid-19 on the mental health of young people. She developed a mental health manual by young people, for young people called, How is your Head? A guide to staying afloat post Covid-19.

This year due to Covid-19 restrictions Child Talks could not take place as a live event. Instead each participant, under the guidance of the OCO Child Talks team, recorded their story from their own homes all over Ireland.

Those recordings and videos will be brought together for a special hour-long programme to be broadcast at 11 am on Friday week, November 20 on the OCO website www.oco.ie

Speaking in advance of the event, the Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon said: “Child Talks is a very important day in our calendar as we see it as a unique opportunity for young people to take the stage.

“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions we are all living under, Child Talks has had to undergo a transformation, moving entirely online. I was so impressed by how undeterred all the participants were by these changes, they have showed incredible dedication and passion for their work.

“We are looking forward to marking this World Children’s Day with an extra special broadcast that is testament to the resilience and enterprising nature of all the participants. I hope people can tune in or take the time to watch it back as I think it will give them real pride in Ireland’s young people, safe in the knowledge that the future is bright in their hands,” he said.

