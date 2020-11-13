Disabled Drivers and Passengers Scheme to recommence in the coming weeks

Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine and TD for Donegal Charlie McConalogue has welcomed confirmation from Minister Michael McGrath that the Disabled Drivers and Passengers Scheme is to recommence.

Deputy McConalogue said: “The Minister for Finance is tabling an amendment to the Finance Bill to give legislative effect to the existing medical criteria for primary medical certs and, once enacted in the coming weeks, this will enable new primary medical certs to be issued and the recommencement of the Disabled Drivers and Passengers Scheme.

“This is very welcome news for people across the country. As a party Fianna Fáil has called for a review of this scheme in the past given the current restrictive nature of it.

"Minister McGrath has confirmed that a review of the scheme will take place. The scope of the review is still being developed but it will include the establishment of a working group to include representatives of the disability advocacy bodies, the HSE, the Disabled Drivers Medical Board of Appeal,” said the Minister.