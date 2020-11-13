Missing cat - owner is very concerned for her welfare and would greatly appreciate her return

A cat is missing from Donegal Town and her owners are very keen to find her.

According to her concerned owner: “Agatha is a lovely gentle little tabby cat less than one year old who ran out of the kennel at Ditta’s in Drumrooske on the 3rd November and we are desperately trying to find her as she will be cold, frightened and hungry. She has a distinctive ring around her neck (see photo).”

Anyone who sees Agatha is asked to call Donal on 087 2370104 or email dlydon@eircom.net.

Agatha has been microchipped by Seaview Vets, Donegal Town.