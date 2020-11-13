Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Angling project in Donegal granted funding in 2020


Projects which support novice angling granted funding through the Dormant Account Fund

Angling project in Donegal granted funding in 2020

The River Deele

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

One angling project in Donegal was granted funding through Inland Fisheries Ireland supported by the Dormant Account Fund in 2020.

A total of 35 Angling for All projects have been granted funding to the tune of €140,000 to support initiatives from groups in Ireland that are engaged in novice angling.

Applications were welcomed from any group in Ireland that is engaged in developing novice angling, for expenditure on projects and to support with governance, education and safety.

The Angling for All fund is financially supporting 35 projects across Ireland to invest in PPE, angling equipment, governance and safety training, fish stocking and shelters, with a view to increase the numbers of novice anglers.

In Donegal funding was granted to Deele Community Anglers.

Suzanne Campion, head of business development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said the Angling for All fund has been oversubscribed reflecting the interest there is in angling countrywide.

"This financial investment of €140,000 will support the angling community directly to help make angling an accessible sport to novice angler of all backgrounds and abilities.

"The fund seeks to break down proven barriers to entering the sport and aims to improve governance, education and safety within angling stakeholder organisations,” she said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie