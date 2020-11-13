Angling project in Donegal granted funding in 2020

Contact
The River Deele
One angling project in Donegal was granted funding through Inland Fisheries Ireland supported by the Dormant Account Fund in 2020.
A total of 35 Angling for All projects have been granted funding to the tune of €140,000 to support initiatives from groups in Ireland that are engaged in novice angling.
Applications were welcomed from any group in Ireland that is engaged in developing novice angling, for expenditure on projects and to support with governance, education and safety.
The Angling for All fund is financially supporting 35 projects across Ireland to invest in PPE, angling equipment, governance and safety training, fish stocking and shelters, with a view to increase the numbers of novice anglers.
In Donegal funding was granted to Deele Community Anglers.
Suzanne Campion, head of business development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said the Angling for All fund has been oversubscribed reflecting the interest there is in angling countrywide.
"This financial investment of €140,000 will support the angling community directly to help make angling an accessible sport to novice angler of all backgrounds and abilities.
"The fund seeks to break down proven barriers to entering the sport and aims to improve governance, education and safety within angling stakeholder organisations,” she said.
