UPDATE: Lough Mourne will not be affected by pollution

Fears that drinking water coming from Lough Mourne may be affected by a pollution have been allayed.

This arose following an incident at a windfarm near Barnesmore Gap earlier this afternoon.

Local councillor Gary Doherty called for action to clarify the situation which he claimed had followed an alleged peat slippage incident at the Meenbog Windfarm which has resulted in material running into the Mournebeg River.

"This river flows into the river Derg in Tyrone, and also has a tributary flowing into Lough Mourne in county Donegal," he said.

A short time ago Donegal County Council confirmed to Cllr Doherty that Lough Mourne will not be affected by this incident, and the drinking water supply in the Finn Valley is not contaminated.

"However we have not received the same assurances from NI Water regarding the supply in Tyrone.

"This raises serious concerns that similar incidents could happen in the future and have an adverse affect on our drinking water supply," he said.