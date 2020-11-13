Investigation into Donegal sea tragedy finds fault with emergency call handling

Two people died in a boating accident off the coast of Donegal after a search operation was delayed because insufficient information was passed on from the emergency call system to the Coast Guard, an investigation has found.

Thomas Weir, 16, and Gerry Doherty, who was in his 60s, died after the leisure craft they were in sank during an angling trip off the coast of Malin Head in July 2018.

A third man, Dessie Keenan, survived after clinging to the submerged boat for five hours and was rescued by a passing fishing boat.

The report by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board found that the phone used to make an emergency call fell into the water when the call was being put through by the Emergency Call Answering Service to the Coast Guard. But all the available information was not passed on to the Coast Guard, the report said.

There was no further contact with the crew for around five hours after the call until the skipper of a passing boat and someone on the shore heard the shouts from one of the crew.

The report found that the severity of the incident was increased because the recording of the emergency call made was not transferred to the Coast Guard.

All available information not transferred to the Coast Guard

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board found there was enough information in the Emergency Call Answering Service recording of the emergency call for a search operation to be launched but “restrictive procedures in ECAS” were not flexible enough to allow operators to be more proactive in transferring all the available information to the Coast Guard.

The power boat involved in the incident left Port Ronan on July 17 2018 at around 8am and suffered engine failure about two hours later. A wave washed over the stern and flooded the boat, which was hit by a second wave as the crew made an emergency call on a UK mobile phone at 10.16am.

When the boat submerged to just below the surface, Thomas Weir, who was wearing a personal floatation device, floated away while the other crew members clung to fenders on the side of the boat.

The report said that shortly afterwards, Mr Doherty, who was from Malin, drifted away from the boat face down and Dessie Keenan clung on to the boat for about five hours until his shouts were heard.

A search and rescue operation involving the RNLI and a Coast Guard helicopter was launched.

Thomas Weir, who was originally from Scotland, was rescued by helicopter and brought to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry but died later that evening. The body of Mr Doherty was found on shore about 1.5km away.

The report found the crew had not planned sufficiently for such an emergency and anchoring the boat by the stern made it much more susceptible to swamping.

There was no effective method of signalling distress on the vessel and the report stressed that a mobile phone should not be relied on as the main method of contacting the emergency services.

Answering system has limitations for use at sea

The report says the Emergency Call Answering Service system is a land-based emergency call answering system with limitations for use at sea.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board recommended that it is essential that the use of VHF radio as the primary means of contacting emergency services be impressed upon all boat owners and that VHF radios should be used in all instances, including in competitive sailing events.

The board also recommended that the Minister for Climate Action and Communication Networks should ensure that the issues raised in the report in relation to the Emergency Call Answering Service system and its interface with the Coast Guard be addressed.