Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Harte steps down as Tyrone GAA manager

His last big game was against Donegal

Harte steps down as Tyrone GAA manager

Mickey Harte

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

It's the end of an era in footballing terms tonight as Mickey Harte has announced that he is stepping down as manager of the Tyrone senior GAA team after 18 years.

During that time he brought the Red Hand county three All-Ireland titles and six Ulster Championships.

Harte was seeking one final year, but his request was refused on grounds that clubs would have to vote on the ruling.

His last game in charge took place at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey when Donegal knocked his side out of this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship.

However, the Errigal Ciaran clubman told the Irish News this evening that he holds no ill-will against the process or the people that made it, stating yesterday: “I respect the outcome of these meetings and that it’s time to reflect on what happened and leave the present to unfold itself,” he said.

“I always say that I feel privileged ever to have been a manager of any Tyrone team. To get through the minors, the under-21s and seniors for so long is an absolute privilege and I would never look at it in any other way.

“That’s how I leave things, I am privileged to have been given the opportunities I have been given and I did my best every year I was there,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie