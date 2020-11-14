Donegal weather will see a Yellow wind warning in effect later today

This Saturday morning will see a damp cloudy start to the weekend in Donegal, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle is the forecast this morning but a Met Eireann yellow alert wind warning has also been issued for later in the day from 4pm to 9pm.

A band of heavier rain in the southwest in the morning will move northwards to all areas by around midday, with a clearance to heavy showers following.

With the arrival of the status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, strong and gusty south to south west winds with gusts in excess of 90km/hr are predicted.

The showers will merge into longer spells of rain across west and north, with the risk of hail.

Highs of 10 to 13 degrees. Gusty southerly winds will strengthen through the day, becoming strong in all areas with gales on coasts.

So the message is clear, be extra careful this afternoon and evening please if out and about in Donegal and stay within your 5km, unless you have a valid reason for not doing so.