Small kittens are still being found wandering around Donegal

Surprisingly for this time of year, small kittens are still being found wandering around the county. On the morning of Friday last, one such kitten was discovered barely alive in a graveyard in Dungloe.

The 10-week-old kitten was extremely cold, dehydrated, emaciated and in a state of collapse. Animals In Need (AIN) immediately organised transport for the kitten to one of their foster homes. When she arrived, Dee the kitten was so weak that she could not even lift her head.

However, during the day Dee slowly began to rally and against the odds is still alive. She has a good appetite and hopefully will continue to gain strength over time.

There was good news for ten of AIN’s foster kittens this week, who all found new homes, including five orphaned kittens who had been hand-reared and bottle-fed with special kitten milk formula until they were weaned.

A lovely little kitten called Patrick also found his forever home.

Patrick was found as a new-born by a dog who brought the kitten into his house but unfortunately Patrick was injured by the dog carrying him and needed surgery.

Thankfully, Patrick recovered and has now gone to a loving home.

AIN are currently inundated with requests from people wishing to adopt a dog, in particular small dogs and puppies.

For the first time ever, AIN’s adoption waiting list is full and the charity is unable to add to the list at present.

There was a similar sudden demand for dogs during the first lockdown.

RABBIT BOWIE IS LOOKING FOR A NEW HOME

Although lockdown may appear the perfect time to add a dog to your family, AIN are appealing to potential owners to think very hard about whether they are prepared to make what can be a 15+ year commitment to a dog and to the long term needs of a dog.

AIN took in a number of dogs when the previous lockdown ended as their owners no longer had time for the dog or the pup was growing up and they had lost interest. Therefore, due to COVID-19 restrictions, AIN will not be rehoming any dogs until the New Year as it is impossible to carry out the necessary home checks required prior to adoption.

AIN do not to rehome dogs during the month of December as no pup or dog should be a Christmas present.

Two of AIN’s more unusual arrivals involved Ozzy, a ten-month-old guinea pig, and Bowie, an eight-month-old rabbit, at the weekend.

Both are male, used to living indoors and to children, and are looking for new homes. The rabbit will be neutered prior to adoption.

If you can offer either of these young boys a home, please contact the cat helpline.

Caring for very young animals is always precarious, and sadly this week two of the youngest kittens being hand-reared passed away after developing sickness and diarrhoea, although their two brothers remain in good health.

Finally, both AIN’s charity shops are currently closed but are operating a click and collect service via their Facebook pages. They can be found on Facebook at Animals In Need Donegal Letterkenny Charity Store or at Animals In Need Donegal Town Charity Store.

Thank you to everyone who continues to support AIN’s rescued animals in these difficult times.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.



For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.