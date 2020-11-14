Contact

Bundoran Magh Ene College students scoop Garda National Youth award

Students and residents at the second workshop last December in Ozanam House

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Students from Magh Ene College in Bundoran who prepared technology workshops for the elderly residents of Ozanam house were honoured last week with a Garda National Youth award. 

The Media studies group prepared and delivered a series of in-house technology workshops to support the elderly in their use of technology in November and December of last year. 

Shannon Bowman, Nicole Gallagher and their teacher Glyn Garvin were one of 30 groups and individuals who attended the awards remote ceremony on Webex. The awards which honour the achievements of young people in their communities marked their 25th anniversary this year. 

Speaking on their involvement in the awards the students said: “We’re delighted to be here representing our class and school and to be chosen for an award like this, it means a lot”

The awarding panel was introduced by Tony Davis, with opening remarks by Commissioner Drew Harris. 

The individual, group and special awards were presented by Helen McEntee, Minister for Justice, Bernard Brogan and Deputy Commissioner McMahon.  

The student’s efforts which promoted inter-generational relationships and lifelong learning were praised by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee who presented the group awards section. 

The group worked closely with residents of Ozanam house to expand their awareness of computers and the internet and provided a valuable service to their community. 

Seven time all Ireland winner Bernard Brogan who was on the awarding panel said: “The energy,  enthusiasm and creativity displayed by this years winners was truly impressive” adding that “all winners deserved the highest recognition” Brogan praised the students saying that this cohort of award winners had through their actions been a tremendous source of positivity in their local community. 

Pat Tighe Principal of Magh Ene College said: “It’s great to see our students recognised with such a prestigious award. Magh Ene has a vibrant Transition Year program and this award is testament to the hard work of our students and teachers”

Its is hoped that a physical awards ceremony will take place after the end of Covid-19 restrictions. Transition Year Teacher

Teacher Glyn Garvin said:

“I’m extremely proud for this great group of students, they are a credit to Magh Ene. We’re very grateful for the support of Georgina Fox and the wonderful staff at Ozanam house who facilitated us and to Garda Yvonne Carolan who nominated the group.”

