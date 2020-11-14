Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

€480k to support the restoration of drug and alcohol services during Covid-19 - Minister Feighan

Fine Gael Deputy for Rocommon/South Leitrim, Frank Feighan.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan TD, who also represents parts of south Donegal as a TD, has announced the provision of €480,000 in once-off funding to support the restoration of drug and alcohol services during COVID-19.

The €480,000 will be made available to the network of 24 Drug and Alcohol Task Forces for distribution to community and voluntary drug and alcohol services in their areas. Each task force will receive up to €20,000 in once-off funding to meet COVID-19 related costs.

Minister Feighan said: “A key priority for Government during COVID-19 is to protect, safeguard and support health, social care and other essential services. The safe resumption of community-based drug and alcohol services is a key component of this approach and as a result this has been a major aspect of my Department’s work since the arrival of this pandemic to our shores. As Minister with responsibility for this area, I want to state that we fully recognise the vital role being played by drug and alcohol services across the country in reducing the harms of substance use and supporting rehabilitation and recovery.” 

“I also acknowledge the real and ongoing difficulties faced by drug and alcohol services in light of COVID-19, which has led to many new additional costs. From speaking directly with representatives of our drug and alcohol services since July, it is clear that the challenges they face are immense. As a result, I am pleased to announce today that my Department is providing this new funding in order to support the restoration of these vital drug and alcohol services during COVID-19.”

Under the scheme, task forces can apply to the HSE for up to €20,000 to cover the costs associated with the restoration of drug and alcohol services within their area including (a) development of ICT facilities (b) changes in layout of offices (c) additional training for staff (d) PPE and safety equipment (e) reconfiguration of services and other categories.

The funding is part of the Department of Health’s Framework for the Restoration of Drug and Alcohol Services, which it has developed in consultation with stakeholders.

Minister Feighan added: “It is important that drug and alcohol services are restored in a planned and appropriate manner in line with public health advice. I want to thank the working group of stakeholders for their contributions in developing the Framework for the Restoration of Drug and Alcohol services. I am aware that services have already adapted the COVID-19 return to work safety protocols and latest public health and safety advice. It is very important that staff and service users are protected from the ongoing threat of COVID-19.” 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie