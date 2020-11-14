Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Poignant final trip to local sports venues as funeral takes place of John Foy, Ballybofey 

Locals pay respects to sportsman and photographer 

Sad passing of well known Donegal sportsman and photographer

The funeral cortège of the late John Foy stops at Finn Park to pay their final respects

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The Twin Towns of Ballybofey-Stranorlar came to a standstill this morning to mark the sad passing of the late John Foy.

John, affectionately known as Bob, enjoyed a colourful career embracing both GAA and Soccer in his hometown lining out for Ballybofey United, Chelsea Youths, Finn Harps and Sean MacCumhaills.

When his playing days ended he turned to another great love, photography, and was the lensman for the Donegal Peoples Press newspaper for many years. He also contributed to other publications including the Donegal Democrat and the Derry People-Donegal News.

John was also an avaid collector of books, antiques, memorabilia and records and enjoyed an encyclopedic knowledge of junior, intermediate and senior soccer in Donegal. What he didn't know in this regard wasn't worth knowing.

Over the years, like many of his vintage, he fulfilled every role within his beloved Ballybofey Utd club. He served the club diligently in the roles of player, chairman, secretary and PRO. He was looking forward to the club’s 50th anniversary in 2021 as well as the official opening of their new facilities at Dreenan. He was delighted to see the club finally secure their own ground.

The high esteem in which he was held manifest itself during his wake and today's Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar - all respectfully held under socially distancing guidelines.

It was followed by a poignant final trip to places of importance to John. After Mass the hearse made its way to Ballybofey stopping at MacCumhaill Park before his coffin being carried down Navenny Street to Finn Park to the sound of the club's anthem.

After halting there for a round of applause, the cortège then made its way to Ard McCarron and Cappry, places also close to his heart, before travelling on to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

John will be sadly missed by his children, Gary, Darren, Regina and their mother Betty; by his children Sinéad, Gavin, Bronagh and their mother Bernadette; by his sister Katie, by all his grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family circle and very many friends.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie