Poignant final trip to local sports venues as funeral takes place of John Foy, Ballybofey 

Contact
The funeral cortège of the late John Foy stops at Finn Park to pay their final respects
The Twin Towns of Ballybofey-Stranorlar came to a standstill this morning to mark the sad passing of the late John Foy.
John, affectionately known as Bob, enjoyed a colourful career embracing both GAA and Soccer in his hometown lining out for Ballybofey United, Chelsea Youths, Finn Harps and Sean MacCumhaills.
When his playing days ended he turned to another great love, photography, and was the lensman for the Donegal Peoples Press newspaper for many years. He also contributed to other publications including the Donegal Democrat and the Derry People-Donegal News.
John was also an avaid collector of books, antiques, memorabilia and records and enjoyed an encyclopedic knowledge of junior, intermediate and senior soccer in Donegal. What he didn't know in this regard wasn't worth knowing.
Over the years, like many of his vintage, he fulfilled every role within his beloved Ballybofey Utd club. He served the club diligently in the roles of player, chairman, secretary and PRO. He was looking forward to the club’s 50th anniversary in 2021 as well as the official opening of their new facilities at Dreenan. He was delighted to see the club finally secure their own ground.
The high esteem in which he was held manifest itself during his wake and today's Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar - all respectfully held under socially distancing guidelines.
It was followed by a poignant final trip to places of importance to John. After Mass the hearse made its way to Ballybofey stopping at MacCumhaill Park before his coffin being carried down Navenny Street to Finn Park to the sound of the club's anthem.
After halting there for a round of applause, the cortège then made its way to Ard McCarron and Cappry, places also close to his heart, before travelling on to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.
John will be sadly missed by his children, Gary, Darren, Regina and their mother Betty; by his children Sinéad, Gavin, Bronagh and their mother Bernadette; by his sister Katie, by all his grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family circle and very many friends.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Michael Donoghue who helped Donegal to victory over Tyrone on Saturday PICTURE: Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Peadar Mogan celebrates with Donegal team-mate Ryan McHugh after scoring his side's opening goal against Armagh at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan PICTURE: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.