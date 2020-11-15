Fancy earning €100,000 a year - applications now being sought for one of the best paid jobs in the north-west

Applications are now being sought for one of the best paid jobs to be advertised in the north-west this year.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is looking for a “Head in Department of Tourism” - with a salary scale ranging from €80,893 (almost €1,600 a week) to €103,245 (almost €2,000 a week).

This is a three-year fixed-term contract.

The position, within the School of Business, will be based at the Killybegs campus of LYIT, “but responsibilities may be extended outside the initial tourism discipline as opportunities arise,” according to the third level institution.

LYIT has two campuses, in Letterkenny and Killybegs. It employs more than 350 staff and has more than 4,500 students from all over Ireland and 30 different countries.

LYIT now offers more than 100 programmes, with many up to Master’s Level.

The strategic priorities for the School of Business include the expansion of programmes, and student numbers.

The closing date for applications is Thursday, November 26.

More details are on the LYIT website.