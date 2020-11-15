What's the Donegal weather looking like this Sunday morning?

If will not come as any surprise but today's weather in Donegal will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain expected

Brighter conditions, with scattered showers, will extend from the west during the afternoon, according to Met Eireann.

However, a band of heavier showers will develop in the west towards evening and will extend eastwards across the province of Ulster during the evening and early night.

Maximum temperatures 8 to 10 degrees. Light to moderate southerly winds at first, increasing moderate to fresh west to northwest, strong in coastal areas. There will also be good dry intervals overnight, with variable cloud cover, but scattered showers will occur, especially in the west. Minimum temperatures 5 to 8 degrees, in fresh westerly winds at first, decreasing mostly moderate, but fresh on exposed coasts.

Remaining unsettled for the rest of the week. Mild at first, but turning cold from midweek and Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain extending from the Atlantic during the morning and early afternoon, accompanied by mostly moderate to fresh southerly winds. Temperatures in the afternoon of 9 to 12 degrees, rising later to 13 or 14 degrees.