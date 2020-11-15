1 In 4 Homeowners report weather damage to their home, survey finds

Over a quarter of Irish homeowners have experienced damage to their property as a result of weather conditions within the past 5 years, a recent survey has found.



In response to a survey of over 3,000 Irish homeowners undertaken by AA home Insurance, 26.18% of responses stated that their home had sustained weather-related damage since November 2015. Of this figure, 22.67% stated that the damage to their home had been relatively minor, with just over 1% confirming their home had sustained major weather damage in the past 12 months alone.



“Within the past few years, particularly during the winter season, we have experienced some notable weather events ranging from ex-hurricanes to significant levels of snowfall. While this winter has been relatively tame to date in comparison, homeowners should prepare for the potential of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potentially storms over the coming weeks and months and ensure their homes are winter-ready to reduce the risk of damage to your property,” Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs stated.

“Taking some time now while weather conditions are somewhat calm to check for blocked drains, loose roof tiles, or even damaged trees in the garden which could be knocked over by strong winds will help lower the likelihood of your home sustaining any damage if we do experience a major weather event in the weeks ahead.”



Of those who had experienced weather damage to their home, over half (56.28%) opted to cover the cost of the repairs themselves and chose not to submit a home insurance claim.



Almost 1 in 10 of those surveyed (9.55%) stated that they chose to submit a claim for the damage on their home insurance and had the full costs of the damage covered. Meanwhile, a further 6.03% stated the cost of repairs were partially covered by their home insurance, with 7.54% saying that they did not have home insurance in place at the time that the damage occurred.



“If the damage is on the minor end of the scale, you may choose not to make a claim for the repair costs. However, something which may appear minor at first could quickly escalate and with many of us trying to keep our unexpected expenses to a minimum during COVID-19 times, we would encourage homeowners to double-check that they have cover in place and that it is up to date as we get further into the winter season,” Faughnan added.