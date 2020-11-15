Contact

439 Covid-19 cases in Donegal over the past 14 days and just two weeks off December

"We are seeing a number of things which concern us" Dr Tony Holohan

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

34 more Covid-19 cases in Donegal, it was revealed this Sunday evening. A total 439 cases over the past two weeks and still the highest incidence rate in the country, is grim reading this evening in Donegal.

As of midnight Saturday 14th November, the HPSC has been notified of 378 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 67,903* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. There has been a total of 1,979 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 186 are men / 190 are women, 63% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old
124 in Dublin, 34 in Donegal, 23 in Louth, 19 in Cork, 19 in Limerick and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 249 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The average daily 5 day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day. This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days. We are seeing a number of things which concern us. There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk.

THE FIGURES REVEALED THIS EVENING 

“We are also seeing number of outbreaks across the country. These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus.

“There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need stay at home other than for essential reasons and for personal exercise within 5km. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home.”

