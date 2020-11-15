Contact

Taoiseach launches Nealon’s Guide 2020

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with editor Tim Ryan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has launched the latest edition of The Irish Times Nealon’s Guide.

Nealon’s Guide is Ireland’s best-known political reference work and an indispensable handbook to each general election.  Since 1973, when it was founded by the late Ted Nealon, a new edition has appeared after every general election.

The latest bumper edition, which runs to almost 250 pages, contains the results of the February 2020 election, the Seanad election, the four 2019 by-elections, the 2019 Local and European elections and the 2018 Presidential election. There are also full profiles of all 160 TDs, 60 senators and 13 MEPs with contact details for all of them.

With analysis by political commentator Stephen Collins, the edition is edited and published by journalist and public affairs consultant Tim Ryan.  The associate editor is Mark Tottenham BL. The Guide is perfect reading for those with an interest in politics and makes an ideal Christmas present.

As Colin Hunt, CEO of AIB, who sponsored the Guide, writes in a message to readers: “The Greek statesman Pericles remarked: “Just because you do not take an interest in politics, does not mean politics won’t take an interest in you!”

Nealon’s Guide to the 33rd Dáil and 26th Seanad is available to purchase online at  www.nealonsguide.com or from Dubray Books. 

