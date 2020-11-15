Donegal gardaí and emergency services mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Contact
Gardai and emergency personnel at the Milford Public Services Centre for the service
Tháinig Gardaí ó mBaile na nGallóglach agus chomhghleacaí ón tSeirbhís Otharchairr agus Dóiteáin le Chéile ar son Là Chuimhneachán Domhanda do Dhaoine a Gortaíodh i dTimpistí Bhóthair. (World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims) trathnóna Dé Domhnaigh.
Dúirt an tAthair Gorman, Baile na nGallóglach, agus an tUrramach Gilmore, Ráth Mealtain, paidrín gearr ar son dóibh siúd ar fad at thíos de bharr timpistí bhóthair.
Gardaí at Milford joined colleagues from the Ambulance and Fire Services on Sunday evening to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.
Fr. Gorman, Milford and Rev. Gilmore, Ramelton joined in a short prayer to remember all of those affected as a result of Road Traffic Collisions. #WDoR2020
