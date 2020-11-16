Leaving Cert 2020 finally gets underway in Donegal and across Ireland

While many of Donegal’s Leaving Cert 2020 students have settled into their third level courses, 71 of them are now beginning the state exams.

The class of 2020 was given the option of accepting predictive grades after it became apparent that the Leaving Cert could not go ahead during the summer. The vast majority of students opted for predictive grades.

However, some felt that they would prefer to sit the exam. Reasons included students being home-schooled and there being no facility for calculated grades, students not feeling they would be fairly represented by calculated grades, and students simply preferring to sit the exams which they had been working towards for the last six years.

Students who were unhappy with their predicted grades also had the choice of sitting one or more of the Leaving Cert exams.

The exams get underway today (Monday) and will be held in exam centres across the country. There will be one exam per evening on weekdays, and two exams per day on Saturday and Sunday. Exams will continue until December 11.

Nationally, 2,569 candidates are sitting the postponed 2020 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations at 574 locations. The examinations are being conducted with the support and assistance of post-primary schools and other venues recognised by the SEC to hold the certificate examinations. Candidates will take their examinations in the school or other venue at which they were scheduled to sit the June 2020 examinations had those examinations proceeded.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has said that all exams are being conducted in accordance with public health advice. This includes physical distancing and the wearing of appropriate face coverings by superintendents and candidates.

Candidates have previously been advised that they must not attend for the examinations if they have tested positive for Covid-19; if they are experiencing any symptoms or are required to self-isolate or restrict their movements, and must otherwise comply with public health advice.

Following updated guidance from the HSE, the SEC has recently notified candidates that if they are a close contact of a confirmed case; have no symptoms and are restricting their movements, that in certain limited circumstances, and with 24 hours’ notice, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) will seek to make arrangements for candidates in this category to sit their examinations at an alternative location where appropriate controlled arrangements can be made to enable the sitting of the examinations without compromising public health.

Candidates must be able to attend the examinations through their own/immediate household transport. Candidates in this category must not attend the examinations at their school but have been advised to contact the SEC.

The SEC will seek to put in place arrangements to accommodate these candidates noting that this will not always be possible depending on the individual’s circumstances.

It continues to be the case that any candidate diagnosed with Covid-19, self-isolating or experiencing any symptoms should not attend the examinations and no accommodation will be possible given the risks to public health.

There will be one sitting of the Leaving Certificate 2020 examinations in November 2020. Candidates unable to attend an examination for which they have entered can apply to sit the Leaving Certificate examinations in 2021.

Mr Pat Burke, Chairperson of the State Examinations Commission said: “This year has been particularly difficult and stressful for Leaving Certificate candidates and their families, in these unprecedented times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic when the holding of examinations was cancelled for the first time in the history of the State and an alternative to state examinations, the Calculated Grade, was introduced.

“The Board and staff of the State Examinations Commission are very aware of the particular effort which candidates and their families have invested in the forthcoming examinations and extend our best wishes to all candidates.”

It is expected that the provisional Leaving Certificate/LCA 2020 results will issue in early February 2021. Candidates who receive an improved CAO offer on foot of these results, will receive a deferred college offer to start their course in the 2021/22 academic year.

The SEC wishes to express its sincere thanks to school authorities for hosting these examinations at a time when schools are operating as normal.