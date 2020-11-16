Dogs seized by gardaí are worth an estimated €150,000

Gardaí have seized 32 dogs and four horses during planned searches in the Baldoyle area of north Dublin as part of ongoing investigations into illegal puppy farms and related criminal activity.



The operation was carried on Monday by the Divisional Crime Task Force DMR North based in Santry supported by local Detective and uniformed Gardaí and animal rescue agencies.

The dogs seized included Chihuahuas, Jack Russells and Pugs. On examination, six of the Chihuahuas were found to be pregnant. All of the animals seized are now in the care of appropriate rescue agencies.



There were no planned arrests in this phase of the investigation.



The potential value of the dogs recovered is estimated to be in excess €150,000.