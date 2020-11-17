Donegal gardaí renew appeal for information in relation to attempted robbery in Clonmany

Contact
Gardaí renew appeal following attempted robbery in Donegal
Buncrana Gardaí are renewing their appeal in relation to an attempted robbery at a post office in Clonmany.
It happened last Wednesday, November 11 shortly after 5pm.
A male entered the premises and demanded money.
Gardaí say they are 'fairly sure' he had a weapon.
He was wearing a black beanie style cap, a face mask, a dark blue jacket and dark-coloured trousers. He did not get any money and he left in a white Ford Fiesta van.
CCTV would show that he travelled in the direction of Ballyliffin but turned back in the direction of Buncrana.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area or on that stretch of road and who may have had a dash cam to come forward. They thank those who have furnished them with footage, to date.
Gardaí may be contacted in Buncrana on 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential line may be called on 1800 666 111.
