Donegal gardaí appeal after tyres slashed and chainsaw stolen on Friday 13

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information from the public following an incident where tyres were slashed on a car and a chainsaw was stolen.

The incident occurred on Friday 13 in the glebe, Kilmacrennan.

Crime prevention officer for Donegal, Garda Paul Wallace said: "The homeowner got up on Saturday morning around 8 o'clock and he discovered two tyres, on the passenger side of his van, had been slashed."

A chainsaw was taken from the shed.

Anyone who has information can call Milford gardaí on 074 91 53 060.