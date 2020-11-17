Donegal gardaí appeal after tyres slashed and chainsaw stolen on Friday 13

Contact
Garda investigation underway into incident in Kilmacrennan
Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information from the public following an incident where tyres were slashed on a car and a chainsaw was stolen.
The incident occurred on Friday 13 in the glebe, Kilmacrennan.
Crime prevention officer for Donegal, Garda Paul Wallace said: "The homeowner got up on Saturday morning around 8 o'clock and he discovered two tyres, on the passenger side of his van, had been slashed."
A chainsaw was taken from the shed.
Anyone who has information can call Milford gardaí on 074 91 53 060.
