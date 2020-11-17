Garda appeal after criminal damage and theft incident in Inishowen

Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public after criminals removed guttering from the side of a house and caused damage to an oil burner in the Inishown area.

Substantial damage was caused to the Iskakeen home, in Muff during the incident which occurred between 9am on Monday, November 9 and 7pm on Wednesday, November 11.

A quantity of home heating oil has also been stolen.

The resident of the house arrived home to discover that damage had been caused to both the front and back door of the house.

Gardaí believe that efforts were made to drill a hole into both doors. However, entry was not gained to the house.

Spouting was removed from the side of the house, the door was removed from the meter box and damage was caused to the oil burner. A quantity of oil was stolen from the oil tank.

Gardaí would like to hear from anyone in the Iskaheen area of Muff who observed any unusual activity or vehicles in the area over the space of the two-day period, to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.