Winning Euromillions ticket sold in Ballyshannon shop has been found with days to go......

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The National Lottery has confirmed that a Donegal family syndicate have finally come forward to claim a EuroMillions prize worth €119,361 - just over a week before the prize was due to expire on Thursday, November 26.

A delighted member of the family syndicate told the National Lottery of their relief of finding their winning ticket with just days before the prize claim deadline:“You cannot imagine the weight that has been lifted off our shoulders! For the past month, all of the newspapers have been full of stories about this unclaimed prize and we were completely panicking because we knew we bought a ticket in that store but we couldn’t lay our hands on it.

"We practically turned the house upside down looking for this ticket but we just couldn’t find it. Finally, over the weekend, I was clearing out my wardrobe and I came across an old jacket that I hardly ever wear anymore. I instinctively put my hands into the pockets of the jacket and there it is – a EuroMillions ticket worth nearly €120,000. It’s very difficult to describe the relief of finding it after all this time. We’ve finally stopped worrying and we’re now looking forward to making plans for our prize money.”

