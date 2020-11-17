Contact

Special Remembrance Mass in rural Donegal chapel tonight

Meenacross community determined to keep their faith alive

The beautiful grotto at Meenacross Chapel

When Meenacross Chapel had to unfortunately close again due to Level 5 restrictions the community of was determined to keep their faith alive.

The Meenacross Chapel Facebook page offers rosaries and prayers for those who are missing going to Mass each Sunday. During the month of November all the local children drew flowers to remember their loved ones who are no longer with us.

There is also a Remembrance Chair at the grotto where people can go daily to pray. The Facebook page is contacted daily with names of people to be prayed for, not just locally but requests have come in from as far as Australia and Chicago.

One of the committee came up with the idea of a Remembrance Mass which has been recorded and will be played this evening, Tuesday, November 17, at 7.30pm. Local soloists, young and old, will provide the music for tonight's Mass.

Tune in on the Meenacross Chapel Facebook page.

