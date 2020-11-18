Company wants to build second wind farm development in Donegal bog slide area

Residents in the areas ouotside Ballybofey which were affected by the mammoth bog slide were shocked and horrified yesterday to receive a letter from the company behind the ill-fated wind farm project revealing it has plans for a second wind farm development - in the same area

The letter is signed by Cork-based company Enerco Energy Ltd's Stephen Quinn and has an address at Lissarda Business Park, Lissarda, was posted on Thursday last, November 12, the day before the bog slide.

It only arrives yesterday, Tuesday, November 17, much to the annoyance of those affected by the incident.

It reads:

"As you may be aware we were proposing a wind farm development which included turbines in your locality in 2017. Due to changes in the Donegal County Development Plan at that time, the proposal was amended and proceeded without the turbines in your locality. That proposal, Meenbog wind farm, was granted planning permission for 19 wind turbines in June 2018 and it is currently under construction.

"Following further changes to the Development Plan, we are considering the potential for turbines in your area again. Therefore I am writing to you to introduce the proposal and open a line of communication for any queries you might have. I hand intended to call to you in person to introduce this proposal, however, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, this is not possible."

The letter adds a leaflet about Enerco Energy and some general information on wind energy had also been included for the recipient as well as maps illustrating the proposed aresa for development.

Mr Quinn points out that this and other information are available on a dedicated website which would be updated as the project progresses.

He adds he looks forward to normality and leaves contact details if there were any queries on the project website: www.Meenbog2info.com or via e-mail at: meenboy2info@turnkeydev.com

Locals have reacted angrily and have called on Donegal County Council to object to any further developments in their area.