Oil leaking onto Donegal beach for a year - appeal to homeowners to check tanks

A local community group is appealing to homeowners to check for oil leaks after a year of oil running onto a beach.

The Friends of Rossnowlagh Beach took to social media to say: "Notice for all homeowners living near Rossnowlagh beach:

"There has been an oil leak coming from someone's home and is running onto the beach and water for the last year.

"If you live hear the beach, can you check your tank to ensure you are not losing oil."