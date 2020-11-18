ESB Networks working to restore power to Donegal homes and businesses hit by power cuts

ESB Networks are working to restore power to homes and businesses in Carndonagh.

Crews have been working since mid-day to repair a fault, with 15 premises still without power at present. It is hoped that full service will be restored by 9pm.

Elsewhere in the county, scheduled maintenance and improvement means that clusters of customers are without electricity parts of Ballyshannon, Kilcar, Mildord and Moville. Power is expected to be back on by late afternoon.

Anyone experiencing a fault should first check to see if neighbours are affected and then contact ESB Networks on 1850 372 999 with their MPRN number to hand if at all possible. This number can be found on electricity bills regardless of the service provider.