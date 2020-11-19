Donegal institute to feature in Dáil committee meeting today

The Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement will discuss cross-border further and higher education at a meeting today, Thursday, 19 November in Leinster House, Committee Room 4 at 2pm.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology president, Paul Hannigan and Ulster University, Magee Campus, provost, Professor Malachy O’Neill are due to appear before the committee via video link for the discussion.

Speaking before the meeting, committee chairman, Fergus O’Dowd, TD, said: “This engagement is an opportunity for members to hear about the increased collaboration in cross-border education and specifically details on the Cross-Border Further Education and Higher Education Cluster.

"The partnership which consists of Ulster University (UU), Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT), North West Regional College (NWRC), and Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) was launched in early 2018.

“Its aim is to improve access to higher and further level education and training to students living and studying in the North West City region. The committee looks forward to hearing about its work to date and its plans for future.”

You can view the committee live here: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/cr4-live/