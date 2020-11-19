WEATHER: A change for the better in Donegal today - but will it last?

The clear, bright start to Thursday in Donegal is welcome after the wet and blustery conditions of the last few days.

But it looks as though it will be short lived, with cloud building from the Atlantic later this afternoon and rain and drizzle by evening. Temperatures will reach 7ºC to 10ºC. Moderate northwest winds will back southwest and ease.

Outbreaks of rain will turn heavy and persistent overnight with a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures will range from 6ºC to 9ºC.

Friday will get off to a wet start with some heavy falls persisting and an ongoing risk of localised flooding. Rain will gradually clear but it will remain cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle at times and mist in coastal areas. Temperatures will reach around 11ºC in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.